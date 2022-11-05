Seoul [South Korea], November 5 (ANI): North Korean missiles flew some 130 kilometres at an apogee of around 20 kilometres, according to the statement of the South Korean military as provocations from Pyongyang continue to escalate in the region.

"North Korean missiles flew some 130km at apogee of around 20km," Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military.

Also Read | Russia Fire Incident: 15 Killed in Cafe Blaze After Flare Gun Discharged in Kostroma; Five Injured.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile on the Sea of Japan. Media reports had said that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile.

During large-scale joint air drills between the US and South Korea, Seoul scrambled approximately 80 fighter jets after detecting North Korean warplanes on Friday.

Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Pakistan Army Responds to Allegations by PTI Chairman, Asks Govt To Take Legal Action Against Those Defaming Institution.

According to the official statement of the South Korean military, about 180 North Korean military aircraft were spotted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (local time).

The South Korean deployment included an unspecified number of F-35A stealth fighter jets, the statement added. Notably, the region's situation has been tense since the joint drills began on Monday, triggering an angry response from Pyongyang.

South Korea's military earlier said that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 am on Thursday. This latest launch marked the country's seventh firing of an ICBM in 2022.

However, South Korea's defence source told Yonhap that Thursday's missile seems to have failed in a routine flight.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said numerous times that his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)