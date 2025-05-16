Barcelona [Spain], May 16 (ANI): At least 13 people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd gathered outside a stadium in Spain, where a soccer match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol was played, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

In a statement to CNN, the Catalan Police termed the incident an "accidental collision." In a statement shared on social media, the police said, "The situation is under control and in no case poses a risk to the people inside the sports facility."

Catalonia's emergency services said 13 people were undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Shortly after Catalan Police in a follow-up post said, "The injured people are being treated by emergency services and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested." The police said, "There is a large police presence in the area."

Videos that surfaced on social media, geolocated by CNN, seem to show a white car driving through a crowd of people in a park next to the stadium. In a post on X, the emergency services said that nine people had "minor injuries" while four others were in "less than serious" conditions.

FC Barcelona won the match 2-0, becoming La Liga champions for the 2024-25 season, CNN reported. Barcelona and Espanyol have been engaged in an intense rivalry that stretches back nearly a century, often intersecting with Spanish politics. Catalan nationalists prefer the FC Barcelona team, while those loyal to the Spanish state often back Espanyol. (ANI)

