Madrid, Feb 15 (AP) A Spanish fishing boat sank off eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were rescued.

The Spanish government said that search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 22-strong crew of the sunken vessel.

Also Read | Pakistan Government Fans ‘Toxicity, Regressive’ Narratives in Societies Which Lead to Extremism, Says Report.

Canadian authorities have sent a helicopter and a rescue vessel to the area, which is about 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, a spokeswoman of the Spanish rescue service said.

The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, said that a rescue center in Madrid activated two other fishing boats in the area close to the vessel in trouble.

Also Read | After Batsirai Cyclone, Madagascar Bracing For Another Tropical Storm, Says UN.

One of them found the three survivors and four bodies in an emergency boat, she said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)