Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Maharashtra's first-ever franchise-based junior volleyball tournament, the Mintonette+ Volleyball League Junior 2026, officially began with a spectacular inaugural auction held at Hotel Regenza by Tunga, Vashi. Organized by Mintonette+ Academy under the aegis of the Maharashtra Volleyball Association (MVA), the landmark event marked a new chapter in the competitive volleyball development across the state.

The evening began with a warm welcome address by Dr. Jaya Gupta Rajesh, who hosted a distinguished gathering of Maharashtra's sports leadership and volleyball fraternity. The event was graced by several eminent dignitaries including Mr. Vijay Dangrae, President, MVA; Mr. Sanjay Sethae, Secretary, MOA; Mr. Sunil Agarkar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Maharashtra; and Mr. Nilesh Jagtap, Secretary, MVA and Joint Secretary, MOA.

Adding further prestige to the occasion were celebrated volleyball personalities such as Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner Mr. Suresh Gaikwad, India international player Mohd. Zama, and Mrs. Pratibha Prabhu, National Player and Co-Founder of Mintonette+ Academy. All dignitaries were felicitated with mementos by the Mintonette+ Academy team in recognition of their contribution to the sport.

Highlighting the academy's roadmap for the future, Mr. Vijay Menon presented Mintonette+ Academy's long-term vision focused on strengthening grassroots engagement, structured training pathways, and competitive exposure for young athletes. This was followed by the ceremonial unveiling of the league's official Mintonette+ ball and jersey by Mr. Rajesh Pushpan, alongside the distinguished guests.

The league introduces twelve franchises across boys' and girls' categories, representing a wide geographic footprint across Maharashtra. Teams from Mumbai, Pune, Latur, Beed, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik, and Palghar reflect the league's bold statewide ambition. While some franchise owners attended virtually or were represented due to prior commitments, the enthusiasm and commitment to building a sustainable junior volleyball ecosystem were unmistakable.

The auction itself witnessed spirited bidding, setting the tone for a highly competitive inaugural season.

Girls' Category Top Picks:

* Anooja Kumar - Rs.60,000 by Nagpur Super Queens

* Shriya Chandrashekar - Rs.40,000 by Mumbai NET DIVAS

* Sanjana - Rs.29,000 by Nashik Ace Girls

* Sakshi Salunkhe - Rs.20,000 by Pune Phoenix

Boys' Category Top Picks:

* Sayed Arsalan - Rs.40,000 by Beed Amens

* Vishwajit Patil - Rs.35,000 by Kolhapur Royals

* Kunal Gadge - Rs.32,000 by Palghar Patriots

* Ravi Singh - Rs.30,000 by Mumbai Kings

Expressing pride in the outcome, Mr. Shiju, National Player and Co-Founder of Mintonette+ Academy, said, "I am glad several of our M+ Academy-trained players secured selections, reinforcing the league's commitment to homegrown talent."

In her closing remarks, Dr. Jaya Gupta Rajesh emphasized the larger vision behind the initiative: "We aren't just starting an auction. We are starting a movement." Her words captured the spirit of transformation and opportunity that the Mintonette+ Volleyball League aims to bring to junior volleyball in Maharashtra.

The proceedings were expertly steered by India's leading auctioneer, Mr. Kapil Dedhia, whose high-energy hosting kept the atmosphere electric throughout the evening.

With strong institutional backing, star participation, and statewide representation, the Mintonette+ Volleyball League Junior 2026 promises to become a pioneering platform for nurturing young volleyball talent and elevating Maharashtra's presence on the national stage.

