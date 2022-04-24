Karachi [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI): Pakistan's financial capital Karachi is gripped by cybercrimes that imploded in the city from an online debit card scam affecting many customers from three private banks by suspicious transactions before Eid ul Fitr.

This is one of the series of online debit card scams unearthed in Karachi. Many affected customers from three private banks have contacted their concerned banks regarding the scam, as per the sources, reported ARY News.

Also Read | Lebanon: Boat Carrying 60 People Sinks off Lebanon’s Tripoli.

The affected citizens have also registered their complaints with the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The officials said that it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of affected citizens through the online scam.

Earlier in January, an additional session judge of Gujranwala had lost cash from his bank account in online fraud.

Also Read | Nigeria Oil Refinery Explosion: Over 100 Killed in Explosion at Illegal Oil Refinery in Nigeria’s Southern State of Imo.

As per the cybercrime wing of the FIA, the judge had received a call from the accused who took information about his bank account by presenting himself as a representative of the bank.

After getting information, the accused namely Abbass, Hashim and Abdul Shakoor had withdrawn Rs 500,000 from the bank account of the additional session judge, reported the news channel.

The FIA took action after receiving the information. Acting on the complaint, the FIA cybercrime wing arrested the three accused and registered a case of fraud against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)