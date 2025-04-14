Karachi [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): A high-speed dumper truck ploughed into nearly 20 vehicles near the Lyari Expressway toll plaza on Monday morning, causing widespread panic and damage in a disturbing traffic safety lapse. Commuters described the scene as chaotic, with several vehicles crushed and passengers narrowly escaping serious injuries, the Express Tribune reported.

According to initial accounts, the concrete-laden dumper reportedly lost control due to a brake failure and rammed into a long queue of vehicles waiting at the toll booth. While no casualties were reported, multiple cars sustained major damage. Eyewitnesses noted that the incident created a sense of fear among drivers at the scene, many of whom scrambled to avoid further collisions.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the crash.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed the arrest of a dumper truck driver who had endangered public safety during a separate incident on Sharea Faisal. The truck, which evaded Karachi traffic police, was caught on video ramming into a police vehicle and fleeing the scene. The footage sparked widespread outrage on social media and led to a renewed crackdown on heavy transport vehicles operating within city limits, reported the Express Tribune.

According to police, the driver who surrendered claimed he was being chased by motorcyclists and feared his vehicle would be set ablaze -- a fear driven by recent acts of mob violence following fatal road accidents involving dumpers.

One such case occurred near North Karachi Power House, where a dumper injured three motorcyclists. In response, furious protesters set fire to five dumpers, a water tanker, and a truck at various locations, according to Express News. Rescue teams immediately shifted the injured to the hospital, the Express Tribune reported.

Last month, a tragic accident took place near Malir Halt Flyover in Model Colony when a speeding water bowser ran over a motorcycle, killing Abdul Qayum and his pregnant wife, Zainab. Witnesses said Zainab, gravely injured, gave birth in her final moments. The newborn also died shortly after, leaving behind a scene described as horrifying. (ANI)

