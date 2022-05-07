Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 7 (ANI): As the ongoing protests in Sri Lanka against the Rajapaksa government continue, MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, decided to resign from his post.

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya had informed Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, that he has decided to resign from his post of the Deputy Speaker, as soon as possible, reported the Colombo Page. Siyambalapitiya took this decision within 24 hours of being re-elected as the Deputy Speaker, winning a majority of votes in the Parliament on Thursday.

Reportedly, Siyambalapitiya's resignation letter will be handed over to Sri Lanka's President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He had stated his reasons for resignation in the letter to the President as well.

Earlier, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya had resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka on April 5, giving the opportunity to the Parliament for the election of a new Deputy Speaker, reported the Colombo Page. He took this decision after several political parties, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which he represented, became independent and joined the opposition in Parliament.

However, upon Gotabaya Rajapaksa's appeal, he remained in the post of Deputy Speaker until April 30th. Nimal Siripala de Silva, a member of the Parliament proposed the re-appointment of Ranjith Siyambalapitiya as the Deputy Speaker again. His proposal was also backed by Susil Premajayantha accompanied by a group of MPs who had already declared themselves as independent Members of Parliament.

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara nominated MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, who represented the Opposition, reported the Colombo Page. A secret ballot was arranged in the Parliament wherein Ranjith Siyambalapitiya received a total of 148 votes while his opposition Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, received 65 votes, resulting in the win of Siyambalapitiya.

However, with Siyambalapitiya's resignation as the Deputy Speaker, Sri Lanka had plunged deeper into the imminent economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is grappling with acute food and electricity shortages. The recession in the economy is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The current economic situation in the Island country has led to nationwide protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

