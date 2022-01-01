Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka's food prices hit record highs as inflation increased to 12.1 per cent in December last year, up 2.2 per cent from November in the same year.

The change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index, measured on an annual average basis, rose to 6.0 per cent in December from 5.3 per cent in November, reported Sri Lankan NewsRadio.

Issuing a statement, the Central Bank said factors in the supply chain were the main contributors to the increase in inflation.

The Central Bank statement noted that Inflation was driven by monthly increases in prices of items in both food and non-food categories, reported NewsRadio.

Subsequently, food inflation increased to 22.1 per cent in December 2021 from 17.5 per cent in November 2021, while non-food inflation increased to 7.5 per cent in December 2021 from 6.4 per cent in November 2021. (ANI)

