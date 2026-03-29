By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India's support in maintaining fuel supplies to Sri Lanka during a period of global uncertainty has been acknowledged by Colombo as a timely intervention that helped ease pressure on essential energy needs.

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In an interview with ANI, Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra said the assistance came at a critical moment when global supply chains remain strained due to the evolving situation in West Asia. He noted that such cooperation reflects the depth of ties between the two neighbours and the ability to respond quickly in times of need.

"We acknowledge with appreciation the timely support extended by India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in ensuring the continuity of fuel supplies to Sri Lanka during this period of global uncertainty."

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The Sri Lankan leadership also underscored the broader significance of India's role in the region. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in a recent post, highlighted how India's support reinforces regional cooperation and stability, especially during times of external shocks affecting critical sectors like energy.

"Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India's swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination", said Sri Lankan President in a post on X.

Hemachandra said the gesture aligns with India's stated regional approach and demonstrates how shared challenges can be addressed collectively. He pointed to the importance of frameworks that prioritise cooperation and mutual responsibility.

"This gesture reflects the spirit of India's vision of MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy, underscoring the importance of regional solidarity and shared responsibility."

With global energy markets facing continued disruption, particularly due to tensions in the Middle East, Sri Lanka sees such partnerships as essential in navigating uncertainty. The Deputy Foreign Minister said the current situation has highlighted the need for responsiveness and trust among regional partners.

"At a time when global energy supply chains are under pressure amid prevailing conditions in the Middle East, such cooperation highlights the strength of partnership, trust, and responsiveness within our region."

He added that Sri Lanka remains focused on long-term energy security while continuing to work with international partners in line with its national priorities.

"Sri Lanka remains committed to ensuring stable, reliable, and sustainable energy access for our people, while continuing to engage constructively with all partners in line with our national interest."

Earlier on March 23, Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with FM Vijitha Herath of Sri Lanka. Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR."

The outreach to Colombo is particularly significant as several neighbouring nations have reportedly sought additional fuel supplies from India to manage energy shortages resulting from the crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)