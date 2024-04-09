The nineteen fishermen who are on their way from Sri Lanka to Chennai (Photo credits: X/@IndiainSL)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): Nineteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in January, have been repatriated from the island nation and are on their way to Chennai.

The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka took to X, and said, "19 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Sri Lanka and are currently on their way to Chennai."

Earlier last week, a total of 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were sent to Chennai in an Air India passenger flight from Sri Lanka's Colombo following their arrest, by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for crossing the border.

The 19 fishermen included nine from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal in Puducherry state. All of them went fishing in the sea in two boats on March 6.

The families of the fishermen had requested that the central and state governments take action to release the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately wrote a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and requested to take action to release the fishermen.

The Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka subsequently held talks with the Sri Lankan government officials.

This incident took place amid External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that in the last 20 years, 6184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and 1175 Indian fishing vessels have been seized, detained or apprehended by Sri Lanka.

"In the last five years, the Katchatheevu issue and the Fisherman's issue have been repeatedly raised by various parties in the Parliament. It has come up in parliament questions, debates and in the consultative committee," he added.

Describing the significance of the issue, EAM Jaishankar also said that he has replied 21 times on this issue to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the issue has been debated in the parliament as well. (ANI)

