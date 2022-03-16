New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka Basil Rajapaksa on Wednesday where Rajapaksa thanked PM Modi for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy.

Rajapaksa briefed the Prime Minister on initiatives being taken by both countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation and conveyed his thanks for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy, wrote the Ministry of External Affairs in its press release.

Also Read | Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!.

PM Modi spoke about the central role that Sri Lanka occupies in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its S.A.G.A.R (Security and Growth for all in the Region) doctrine. He reiterated that India would continue to stand with the friendly people of Sri Lanka.

Finance Minister Rajapaksa noted the deepening of people-to-people relations between both countries, including in the cultural sphere. Prime Minister pointed to the potential for increasing tourist flows, including through the joint promotion of Buddhist and Ramayan tourism circuits.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘We Need You Right Now’, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tells US Congress.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also called on the visiting Rajapaksa and discussed bilateral economic cooperation and opportunities post-pandemic. "Sri Lanka is integral to our Neighbourhood First policy. India will always be a reliable partner for Sri Lanka", said the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)