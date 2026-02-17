New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka will arrive in India on Tuesday to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, as per the High Commissioner to Sri Lanka in India, Mahishini Colonne, who described the summit as the first of its kind to be hosted in the Global South.

Highlighting the visit, Colonne said the President's participation reflects the depth and priority of the India-Sri Lanka partnership at a time when emerging technologies are reshaping economies and societies.

In a post on X, the envoy noted that Sri Lanka's presence at the summit underscores a shared commitment to ensuring that innovation remains inclusive, responsible and people-centred. She added that, as one of the South Asian leaders attending the summit, President Disanayaka's participation signals the strength of bilateral ties and a shared resolve to address issues that will shape the future.

In a post on X, she said, "President Anura Kumara Disanayaka arrives in India today for the AI Impact Summit 2026 - the first summit of its kind to be hosted in the Global South. At a time when emerging technologies are reshaping economies and societies, Sri Lanka's participation reflects the depth and priority of the India - Sri Lanka partnership, and our shared commitment to ensuring innovation remains inclusive, responsible and people-centred."

She added, "Building on the President's landmark State Visit in December 2024 and the joint vision 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future,' Sri Lanka and India have sustained momentum across connectivity, economic engagement, digital cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties. As one of the South Asian leaders present, the President's participation underscores both the closeness of our relationship and our commitment to working together on issues that will shape the future."

In the end, she said, "Rooted in proximity, strengthened by trust, and guided by practical cooperation, the India - Sri Lanka partnership continues to evolve with purpose."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Heads of State and Government are scheduled to attend the Summit.

The leaders include the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay; Vice President of Bolivia, Edmundo Lara Montano; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; President of Estonia, Alar Karis; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo; and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

The other 10 leaders to participate are Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Prince Alois; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka; Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay; President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin; Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi from UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to foster dialogue on responsible AI governance, innovation ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, climate-conscious technology and equitable access to emerging technologies.

The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI, and it aims to move beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI.

The Summit is structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- with discussions focusing on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and economic and social development.

Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, are presenting concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Participants also gain insights into how AI is impacting various professions and industries, the new skills required in the evolving job market, opportunities for startups to engage with investors and partners, and the role of AI in supporting farmers, small businesses and service providers.

Sessions are addressing AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India's approach to sovereign AI, including the development of indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors. (ANI)

