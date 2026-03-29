Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 29 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday expressed his gratitude towards India for its support in sending fuel to the country.

Dissanayake said that 38,000MT of fuel arrived in Colombo on Sunday amid the West Asia crisis.

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In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India's swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination."

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/2038161871027749214?s=20

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Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a phone call today from the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said on March 24.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure in the interest of the whole world. The two leaders reviewed progress on various initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. Prime Minister reiterated India's firm commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges in line with India's Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR Vision. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch, the statement concluded.

Earlier on March 23, Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with FM Vijitha Herath of Sri Lanka. Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2036089343409017192?s=20

The outreach to Colombo is particularly significant as several neighbouring nations have reportedly sought additional fuel supplies from India to manage energy shortages resulting from the crisis. The Minister confirmed on social media that he "discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict," while reaffirming that "India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR." (ANI)

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