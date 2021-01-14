Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has surpassed the 50,000-mark, after over 600 new patients tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, according to the statistics from the country's Health Ministry.

The official figures showed that out of the total 50,229 positive patients, 43,267 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active patient count to 6,715.

A total of 247 deaths have been reported from the virus in the country.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with three parliamentarians, including one cabinet minister, being infected with the virus in the past days.

According to officials, at least 32 parliamentarians are in isolation for coming in contact with the three legislators during parliamentary sessions held last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, health officials held PCR tests in the parliament premises where legislators and parliamentary staff members were tested for the COVID-19.

Officials said PCR tests will be conducted on Friday as well in order to reopen the parliament for sessions next week.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka reported the first case of the new strain of the COVID-19 which is fast spreading in other countries after a British national who recently arrived in the country tested positive for the new variant, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry urged people not to panic, saying the patient had been under quarantine and had not come in contact with society. (ANI/Xinhua)

