Colombo, Jul 4 (PTI) Former minister S M Chandrasena was arrested on Friday by Sri Lanka's anti-graft commission in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Chandrasena from the north-central region of Anuradhapura, who held the position of Agrarian Services Minister, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, they said.

He was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, which remanded him until July 18.

He has been charged with causing a loss of 25 million Lankan rupees by putting pressure on officials to release maize seeds to farmers as an election inducement in the 2015 presidential election of 2015.

His wife, who was his private secretary, and his younger brother, who was the north central chief minister, were sentenced to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment in April for misappropriation of state resources.

With the arrest of Chandrasena, the island nation has seen its second arrest of a political family.

In mid-June, former health minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters and a son-in-law were arrested and granted bail by the court. His only son, a former international cricketer, was remanded and released on bail.

The ruling National People's Power in the run-up to last year's elections pledged action to hold to accountability senior politicians accused of wrongdoing.

A number of them were arrested and actions instituted since the beginning of the year. This includes over 20-year jail terms ordered for two former ministers last month for abuse of state funds.

