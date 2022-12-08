Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 (ANI): Amid ongoing violation of human rights in Afghanistan, US special envoy, Thomas West has called for respect of women's rights in Afghanistan and reiterated that the war-torn country's stability depends on the freedom of women, Khaama Press reported on Thursday.

West made these remarks during a meeting with the Afghan interim government officials in the UAE and said that bringing stability and prosperity relies on respecting women's rights.

West also discussed security issues with the Taliban, such as the fight against ISIS and other terrorist organisations during the talks.

In order to protect its interests and security, Washington will keep taking action against terrorist organisations, he said, reported Khaama Press.

In the meantime, the Taliban executed a person in public for the first time since retaking control in 2021 on Wednesday, which shed light on how the group treats its citizens.

The US and the international community have emphasised time and time again how important it is to protect people's rights and freedoms, especially mothers and daughters, in order to maintain Afghanistan's economic and social stability as well as the Taliban's domestic and international legitimacy.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the international community has been expressing concern over the situation of people in the war-ravaged nation and calling for respecting the rights of women. Taliban has ordered women to cover their faces in public places and they have been banned from visiting public parks, gyms and baths. (ANI)

