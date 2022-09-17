Damascus (Syria), Sep 17 (AP) An Israeli strike hit Damascus International Airport and other areas of the Syrian capital, killing five soldiers, state media reported on Saturday.

The state-run SANA News Agency said the strike hit around 12.45 am.

Also Read | WHO Has Advised Against the Use of Antibody Therapies Sotrovimab and Casirivimab-imdevimab Against COVID-19.

It said there had been some “material losses”, without elaborating.

Israel hasn't directly acknowledged the strikes, but it comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Fiona Heads for Puerto Rico with Heavy Rains, To Pass Over US Territory by Tomorrow.

It has struck the Damascus airport, as well as the airport in Aleppo, over fears it was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country to support President Bashar Assad and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)