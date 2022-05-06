Havana, May 6 (AP) A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

Also Read | Impression Was Created That I Wanted To Make Faiz Hameed the Army Chief, Says Imran Khan.

It was not immediately clear if there were deaths or injuries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)