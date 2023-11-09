Berlin, Nov 9 (AP) German police said on Thursday that a student with a weapon is suspected of having severely injured another student at a school in the country's southwest, German news agency dpa reported.

The suspect, a teenager, was detained as part of a large-scale police operation in the town of Offenburg.

The injured student was treated by emergency services and then taken to a hospital, dpa reported.

“The police are on site with strong forces,” local authorities said in a statement. “There is no further danger."

Police said it appeared that there was only one suspect and one victim.

The motive for the attack is likely to be personal, dpa reported.

The school was initially cordoned off and students were asked to stay in their classrooms for their safety, dpa reported. Later Thursday, around 180 students were led out of the school to another location where they were being counselled by special staff. After that, they would be able to return to their parents, dpa reported.

No further details were immediately available on the suspect, the victim or the weapon.

School shootings are unusual in Germany. However, the country has seen some shootings at schools over the years. In March 2009, a 17-year-old student killed 15 people and then himself in the town of Winnenden. (AP)

