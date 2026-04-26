Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): The Russian Embassy in India on Sunday organised in teh national capital a Volunteer Cleanup Day dedicated to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The activity is a tribute to the Russian movement, which is a voluntary public service called Subotnik, according to Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, who also participated in the volunteer cleanup drive this morning around the embassy in Delhi along with Russian diplomats and staff.

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"Yes, we came en masse this morning to do some cleaning around the embassy. You know, we have a laudable volunteer movement in Russia generally doing some public work, helping public workers. So-called Subotnik, so we thought it would be great to organize one in Delhi," Alipov told ANI.

The Russian envoy to India further said that the activity is a tribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014.

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"And it very much correlates with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that India has launched. Partly we dedicate this event today to the movement India also has. And I think that's great and we do some cleaning around the embassy compound, but it looks like NDMC has not left much for us to do. But anyway, it's great to be together with colleagues this morning and do some useful work and make a contribution to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and to our great tradition that we have in Russia," he said.

Alipov was seen dressed in a white T-shirt and red-cap, and handling a long broom to sweep the area around the Embassy.

A volunteer who participated in the clean-up drive said with enthusiasm, "That's right and we are very happy that we make our own contribution to the cleanliness movement and we in this way also feel that we could make the Indian government and the Indian public and the Prime Minister happy."

Another volunteer said that the mission has taken over the country.

"I wish that the whole of Indian society would join this drive and we see that this movement in India, this Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, has taken mass dimensions and has been undertaken all over the country and that's great. This is something that makes a very good example for the whole of the world," she said.

Volunteers who participated in the clean-up activity said it was a way to express support for India.

"We can do a lot of good things. So let's try to show this country, to show our friendship in the best way. So we believe that this type of communication will help our friendship to become closer. So we are looking forward to deepen our cooperation. And this is one of the gestures. So today we would like to support India," she said.

A volunteer, who had arrived in Delhi for the first time, praised its beauty.

"I would like to say that this is the first time for us that we are in this country. I can say that this is a great experience because India is a beautiful country and we like Delhi very much because it is beautiful city. This is very good experience because we are here for the whole world and this country too. So I think that for us, for everyone and for the whole world, this is a very good and big work," she said.

"I think that those who live in India should go because I think that every person in his life, only once, I think we should take part because it is very good experience and very good experience because we see our own work and everything," another volunteer added.

'Subotnik' is a tradition in cleaning, where the whole city population takes part in cleaning up their respective workplaces and areas around their homes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)