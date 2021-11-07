Khartoum [Sudan], November 7 (ANI): Sudanese security forces had fired tear gas at an anti-coup rally in Khartoum to protest last month's military takeover, TRT World reported.

"We organised a silent stand against Burhan's decisions, outside the Ministry of Education," Mohamed al Amin, a geography teacher who participated in a protest Sunday against the country's top general, Abdel Fattah al Burhan said.

"Police later came and fired tear gas at us though we were simply standing on the streets and carrying banners" which read: "no, no to military rule," and called for a transition to "full civilian rule," TRT World quoting him added.

According to the broadcaster, there were no immediate reports of casualties but a union of Sudanese educators said: "a large number of teachers were detained."

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators built street barricades in and around the capital following calls for civil disobedience by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions to protest last month's military coup.

Last month, the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government.

Hamdok was later placed under effective house arrest and the military has since Thursday released four civilian members of his government, TRT World reported.

This move triggered nationwide protests - including by tens of thousands on October 30 - and have been met by a deadly crackdown.

The broadcaster reported that at least 14 demonstrators have been killed and about 300 were injured, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors. (ANI)

