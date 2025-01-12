Khartoum [Sudan], January 12 (ANI): Sudan's military on Saturday announced that its forces, along with allied armed groups, have entered the city of Wad Madani and are working to expel the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group from the city in Gezira state, which has been under RSF control for over a year, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the army congratulated the Sudanese people on the military's entry into Wad Madani and indicated that operations were underway to clear remaining RSF pockets within the city, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Also Read | January 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 12.

Khalid al-Aiser, the army-allied government spokesperson, confirmed the city's liberation.

According to Al Jazeera, citing a video shared by the army, soldiers have entered the city, which had been under RSF control since December 2023.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Benjamin Netanyahu Holds Meeting on Israeli Hostages, Sends Team to Doha for Negotiations.

The Sudanese army and RSF have been in conflict since April 2023, leading to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst displacement crisis and famine declarations in parts of Sudan.

According to Al Jazeera, Wad Madani holds strategic importance due to its position at a crossroads connecting key supply routes and its proximity to Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

On Tuesday, the US recently accused the RSF of committing genocide and imposed sanctions on its leader, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), as reported by Al Jazeera.

Local resistance groups, which have been providing aid across Sudan, celebrated the military's advance, calling it the end of RSF oppression.

The army's recapture of Gezira state could mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, which stemmed from disputes over integrating the army and RSF. The war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced over 12 million people, with millions seeking refuge abroad.

Gezira state had initially hosted over half a million displaced individuals in the early months of the war, but an RSF offensive in December 2023 displaced around 300,000 people.

While the army has regained control of the northern and eastern regions, the RSF continues to control much of Gezira State, Darfur, and southern Sudan, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)