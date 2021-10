Washington, Oct 9 (PTI) The US has condemned the suicide bomber attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people, saying it is an "enormous tragedy" and people of that country deserve better.

"Obviously, any loss is an enormous tragedy, and our heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday.

"We, of course, will continue to work in partnership with leaders in the region to work to get partners who stood by our side out of Afghanistan, who want to depart. That's something that there's ongoing work on, as we speak," Psaki said.

In a separate statement, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US condemns in the strongest terms the Friday's attack on worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people deserve a future free of terror," Price said.

An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens.

