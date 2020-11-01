Manila [Philippines] November 1 (ANI): Super typhoon Goni, the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, made landfall in Bicol, the southernmost region of the main island of Luzon, early on Sunday morning.

"Goni, which intensified into a super typhoon at 2 am, was blowing maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometres per hour and gustiness of up to 280 kilometres per hour when it slammed into Bato town in Catanduanes, an island province in the southeastern part of Luzon, at around 4:50 am," said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The bureau said Goni is moving west-southwestward at 25 kilometres per hour. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties, Xinhua reported.

The typhoon 'Rolly', internationally known as 'Goni', might rise to the highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal or TCWS of 4, which is reserved for destructive to very destructive typhoon-force winds.

Last Sunday, Quinta roared across Luzon, unroofing houses, toppling trees and power lines, and generating storm surges that swamped coastal villages. At least nine people were reported killed.

Pagasa is also keeping a tab on another weather disturbance, Tropical Storm 'Atsani', which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). (ANI)

