Indianapolis (US), Apr 21 (AP) Two Indianapolis police officers wounded in a Thursday gun battle that left the suspect dead are expected to survive, a deputy chief said.

The shooting involved officers who were members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, a joint effort among central Indiana police agencies charged with identifying and removing illegal weapons from the community, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news briefing.

Following a brief pursuit around 12.40 pm, the officers were shot by a 46-year-old suspect armed with an AR-15-style rifle who also “riddled” a police patrol vehicle with bullets, Bailey said. They were among four officers who shot at the suspect, he said.

The injured officers were brought to a hospital by other officers and are expected to survive, Bailey said.

Their names and that of the suspect were not immediately released.

“We are fed up. The community should be fed up with it. We have two officers who are lucky to be alive today,'' Bailey said, his voice rising in anger.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle fled but was apprehended for questioning, he said. (AP)

