Thimphu [Bhutan], August 3 (ANI): To boost the economic relations between Switzerland and Bhutan, a delegation of Swiss entrepreneurs met with local businesses of Bhutan in the capital Thimphu, reported The Bhutan Live. The team presented them with business investment ideas in different sectors ranging from health, tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, and energy.

The team of Swiss entrepreneurs arrived in the capital on Wednesday.

Nearly 30 representatives from 16 Swiss companies met with Bhutanese businesses and ministry officials for two days, according to The Bhutan Live.

The business ideas incorporate various topics which include the latest health tools such as a drug to prevent postpartum haemorrhage among pregnant women to constructing railway tunnels in the country.

Dr Ralf Heckner, Swiss Ambassador to Bhutan said, "I think after yesterday’s and today’s delegations, I see opportunities, especially in the areas of health, infrastructure, and agriculture. Those are the areas of opportunities I take away as the biggest potential here."

Tandy Wangchuk, the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President expressed delight and said that such investments in our country will boost our economic stability, The Bhutan Live reported.

“The business representatives have presented their investment ideas today and many have positive feedback on them. The Prime Minister and the ministers also said that if these companies invest in our country, it will strengthen our economic stability. BCCI is also looking forward to a good impact from it,” Wangchuk said.

Moreover, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed by the Bhutan Chamber for Commerce and Industry with the Swiss Asia Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Chamber of Commerce as a token of friendship, reported The Bhutan Live.

Swiss Business Representative Marika Pechr said that her company wants to help Bhutan with infrastructure projects and will contribute in terms of expertise and new technologies.

“Our company would like to help Bhutan build infrastructure projects such as railways, tunnels, and roads with Swiss experts. To bring in expertise and new technologies to build safe and technologically advanced infrastructures in Bhutan,” she said.

Another Swiss Business Representative Alexis Poulet said, "Ten days ago, we got approval from the Ministry of Health for a drug that will help Bhutanese mothers in the future. Every year, about seventy thousand women die of postpartum haemorrhage, and we can prevent that. We really want to collaborate with the Ministry of Health so that this product is available in Bhutan to prevent them from dying by giving birth."

This marks the second such visit by business delegates from Switzerland with the first one having come in 2019. (ANI)

