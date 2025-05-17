Geneva [Switzerland], May 17 (ANI): Swiss Parliamentarians from the Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet have called on the Swiss Government (Federal Council) to urge China to immediately release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family, marking the 30th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, according to a post shared by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on X.

The Parliamentarians condemned the Chinese government for abducting the then six-year-old boy and his family on 17 May 1995, the CTA post reported.

Nicolas Walder, Co-President of the Parliamentary Group for Tibet, stated: "The goals of the PRC are obvious: through these massive propaganda shows with the 'official' Panchen Lama, the communist authorities of the PRC want to demonstrate pseudo-religious freedom in Tibet."

The Parliamentarians further emphasised that "the real goal of the PRC is to pave the way for the future appointment of the successor to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama according to the rules of the PRC by strictly controlling the reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhist personalities," as quoted by the CTA post.

"The Chinese state's interference in this religious process is an unacceptable suppression of religious freedom," concluded Co-President of the Group Fabian Molina.

The joint statement on behalf of the group was issued by Co-President Councillor of States Tiana Moser, Co-President National Councillor Nik Gugger, Co-President National Councillor Fabian Molina, Co-President National Councillor Nicolas Walder, and Vice-President Councillor of States Maya Graf, as cited by CTA's post.

Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Tibet Bureau Geneva, Ms. Thinlay Chukki, welcomed the strongly worded statement issued by the Swiss Parliamentarians and noted that, "three decades of enforced disappearance of any individual is a gross violation of human rights and dignity. In this case of the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, it is not just a person's violation, but also the right of the Tibetan people to choose their religious leader and worship," the CTA post highlighted. (ANI)

