Homs [Syria], December 26 (ANI): At least eight people were killed, and 18 were injured following an explosion at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Syria, SANA reported on Friday.

Citing officials at the Syrian Health Ministry, SANA said that eight people were killed and 18 others injured in the blast, according to preliminary figures.

It further mentioned that the victims were moved to the Karam al-Louz Hospital in Homs.

As per SANA, the Interior Ministry said that internal security units deployed to the site and established a security cordon around the mosque, located in the Wadi al-Dahab district of Homs in central Syria.

The relevant authorities launched an investigation and have begun collecting evidence to track down those responsible for the criminal act.

A security source told SANA that initial investigations indicate the explosion was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque.

Soon after the explosion, the Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist explosion which struck the mosque during Friday prayers and resulted in the deaths and injuries of innocent civilians.

The Ministry said in a statement that the cowardly act is a blatant assault on human and moral values, reflecting the desperate attempts to destabilise Syria and undermine the resilience of the Syrian people, as reported by SANA.

It further mentioned that the statement reiterated Syria's determination to continue combating terrorism in all its forms, stressing that such crimes will not deter its continued efforts in reinforcing security, safeguarding the people, and holding perpetrators accountable.

SANA mentioned that the Ministry extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and expressed full solidarity with the Syrian people in this painful tragedy. (ANI)

