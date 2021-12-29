Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 ( ANI): The approval of the supplementary finance bill [mini-budget] which was scheduled to be tabled in Pakistan's National Assembly on Wednesday has been deferred, according to Dawn.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet deferred the supplementary finance bill today as it wants a threadbare discussion on it before presenting it to the parliament for passage.

"The Bill would be presented in the current session of the parliament and an initial discussion on the draft was held in the cabinet meeting," he said.

Further, increasing inflation has forced the Pakistan government in deferring the approval of the highly inflationary Rs 360 billion mini-budget, according to Dawn.

Earlier, some cabinet members from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa objected to bringing the mini-budget after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf faced defeat in the local bodies' elections, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, the second issue that the government is facing is convincing the National Assembly members from the PTI and allies to vote for the highly inflationary budget.

The government may still try to convene a special cabinet meeting on Thursday to approve the budget and then present it in the National Assembly the same day, according to sources. (ANI)

