Taipei [Taiwan], August 23 (ANI): A Taiwanese Air Force officer has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for leaking military documents to China in exchange for money, Focus Taiwan reported. The case is connected to a previously convicted retired major under Taiwan's National Security Act.

According to Focus Taiwan, the Taichung District Court on Friday sentenced the Air Force Intercept Controller Hsu Chan-cheng to seven years and four months in prison, ordered the confiscation of his illegal earnings, and revoked his civil rights for five years. The ruling is subject to appeal.

Although the leaked documents were not officially classified as defence secrets, the court emphasised that their contents still posed a risk to Taiwan's national security, Focus Taiwan reported.

Hsu was recruited in 2021 by retired Air Force Major Shih Chun-cheng, who had reportedly been working with Chinese intelligence since leaving the military in 2008. In exchange for payments, Hsu handed over internal Air Force training documents.

Among the materials provided were details on fighter jets equipped with Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles and Taiwan's tactical responses to frequent Chinese military incursions near its airspace, Focus Taiwan reported.

The court stated that even though the documents lacked formal classification, they contained critical operational insights that could help Beijing assess and adapt to Taiwan's defence posture.

Hsu received more than TWD 220,000 (approximately USD 7,200), a small portion of the total payments Shih allegedly received from Chinese intelligence agents. Hsu admitted to the crime during interrogation and was charged under both the National Security Act and the Anti-Corruption Act, Focus Taiwan reported.

His conviction comes amid heightened concern over China's ongoing attempts to infiltrate Taiwan's military by targeting both current and former officers with financial or business lures.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Supreme Court upheld a 26-month prison sentence against Shih and ordered a retrial for an additional 10-month sentence. (ANI)

