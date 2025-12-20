Taipei [Taiwan], December 20 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of six sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

The Taiwanese Armed Forces said they responded accordingly.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Fever in Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Welcomed With 'FA9LA' Song Amid Ban on Ranveer Singh-Starrer Film (Watch Video).

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2002182180114669611?s=20

Also Read | Bangladesh Unrest: Family Demands Shahbagh Memorial for Slain Activist Sharif Osman Hadi Amid Violence.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected seven sorties of Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels operating around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2001819771608645827?s=20

Meanwhile, China has assigned two to four individuals specialising in Taiwan issues to its embassies in various democratic nations to observe and intimidate Taiwanese, actions that the host countries are unlikely to accept, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen stated, according to the Taipei Times.

Tsai made these remarks during a session of the legislature's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee, which requested him and Minister of National Defence Wellington Koo to discuss potential conflicts in the Taiwan Strait and military readiness.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Michelle Lin voiced worries that Beijing has dispatched personnel from China's Taiwan Affairs Office to its embassies abroad to surveil and intimidate Taiwanese businesspeople, expatriates, and exchange students, according to the Taipei Times report.

Tsai acknowledged that China occasionally sends two to four staff members with expertise on Taiwan issues to its foreign embassies, though he could not specify which countries are involved.

The bureau is monitoring the situation and working with local authorities to ensure that Chinese officials do not harass Taiwanese citizens overseas, Tsai said, according to the Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)