Taipei [Taiwan], January 15 (ANI): Taiwan detected six Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the nation between 6 am on January 14) and 6 am on January 15, Taiwan News reported on Monday citing the country's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

According to the MND, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone from the six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and reached the southwest corner of the nation's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan responded by monitoring the PLA operations with planes, naval boats, and air defence missile systems.

Meanwhile, at 1:47 pm on Sunday, a single Chinese balloon was seen crossing the Taiwan Strait median line 294 kilometres (159 miles) southwest of Keelung, Taiwan News reported.

The balloon later disappeared at 4:38 pm on Sunday after travelling northeast.

Beijing has by far sent 114 Chinese military aircraft and 65 naval ships around Taiwan.

Moreover, China has been using grey zone tactics more frequently since September 2020, gradually expanding the number of military planes and navy vessels in the Taiwan area.

Notably, gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force." (ANI)

