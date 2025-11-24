Taipei [Taiwan], November 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected eight Chinese military sorties, five naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

In a post on X, the MND stated that of the eight sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZs).

"8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated.

Earlier on Sunday, the MND detected eight Chinese military sorties, six naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters.

According to the MND, of the eight sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZs.

"8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.

Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tension between China and Japan has sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made strong remarks in parliament early this month about a possible security threat from China over Taiwan. Beijing has now taken the matter to the United Nations, accusing Japan of making "erroneous" statements, Global Times reported. (ANI)

