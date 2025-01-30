Taipei [Taiwan], January 30 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday reported heightened Chinese military activity near its territory.

"6 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 3 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe," posted MND on X.

The growing presence of Chinese military forces near Taiwan has prompted renewed concerns about Beijing's intentions in the region.

Chinese activity around Taiwan has been steadily increasing, with numerous incursions into its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The median line, once regarded as an unofficial boundary, has been crossed more frequently by Chinese aircraft, signalling a shift in Beijing's stance toward Taiwan.

The detection of three PRC balloons during this period adds another layer of concern, raising questions about the scope of China's surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Taiwan's defence forces remain vigilant, monitoring and responding to these ongoing developments.

This recent incident follows a broader pattern of escalating Chinese military operations, heightening worries about the stability of the region. Beijing's growing air and naval presence near Taiwan is seen as an effort to exert control over the island.

Despite repeated objections from Taiwan and the international community, China maintains its stance that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, asserting that it will not rule out the use of force to achieve reunification. This continuous escalation has sparked growing fears of potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait, which could destabilize the entire region.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised concerns over Beijing's actions toward Taiwan in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Focus Taiwan reported, citing the US Department of State, that Rubio emphasised the United States' "commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China's coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Bruce also quoted Rubio as stating that the US will pursue a relationship with Beijing that "advances US interests and puts the American people first." This marked Rubio's first phone call as Secretary of State with Wang. (ANI)

