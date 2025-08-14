Taipei [Taiwan] August 14 (ANI): Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung confirmed on Thursday that he travelled to Japan last month, stating that China's "backlash" over the visit will not hinder the friendly relations between Taipei and Tokyo, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

This marked the first instance where Lin publicly acknowledged the previously reported trip. Although it wasn't Lin's first visit to Japan as a Taiwanese high-ranking official, such occurrences are usually not made public due to the lack of formal diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Japan. Lin mentioned that Taiwan is "cultivating friendships with nations globally," according to CNA.

"Due to the friendly ties between Taiwan and Japan, it was only natural for me to visit the Expo 2025 Osaka and connect with my Japanese friends while in Japan," he remarked.

Regarding China's reaction, Lin indicated it was not anticipated to influence Taiwan-Japan relations. The trip was initially disclosed last month by seasoned Japanese legislator Keiji Furuya, a staunch supporter of Taiwan. In a Facebook update on July 25, Furuya, who belongs to Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and serves as chair of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council, which fosters bilateral relations in Japan's legislature, mentioned that he had met Lin and Sanae Takaichi, a former economic security minister, among others, as noted by the CNA report.

Furuya also shared a group picture taken with Lin and Lee Yi-yang, Taiwan's representative in Japan.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) subsequently clarified that Lin's visit was undertaken in a private capacity. China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory, reacted strongly to the trip by postponing a meeting of agricultural ministers from Japan and China that was scheduled for August 11 in Tokyo.

Beijing also complained to Tokyo, accusing Japan of "offering a platform for anti-China separatist activities" and "sending inappropriate signals." Besides his visit to the Osaka Expo venue, Lin also attended the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Tokyo, which functions as Taiwan's de facto embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic relations, as highlighted in the CNA report. (ANI)

