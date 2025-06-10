Taipei (Taiwan), Jun 10 (AP) Prosecutors in Taiwan on Tuesday indicted four former members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on charges of spying for China, authorities said.

It wasn't clear whether the four had volunteered their services, but the indictments point to China's willingness to exploit any opening to gain confidential information about the island it claims as its own territory.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Another Large-Scale Drone, Missile Attack on Kyiv and Odesa, Kills 3, Wounds 13.

It is alleged that confidential information, including details about the schedules of the president and vice president during their trips abroad, may have been obtained.

The four included Huang Chu-jung, a former assistant to a county councilor representing the DPP that has run Taiwan for the past nine years, who was allegedly recruited while on a business trip to China, Taipei District Prosecutors' Office said.

Also Read | Austria School Shooting: 9 People Killed in Graz School Shooting; Suspected Gunman Dead.

The three others had also formerly served as advisers in the presidential office, the National Security Council and other bodies, the prosecution statement said.

The indictments come amid a series of such actions by the Taiwanese government, especially targeting serving and retired military personnel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)