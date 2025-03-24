Taipei [Taiwan], March 24 (ANI): Mountaineers who enter national parks without permission or fail to carry proper snow and climbing equipment could face fines or be banned for up to three years, the National Park Service warned.

The statement follows recent mountaineering accidents on Hsuehshan and Yushan this month, highlighting the dangers of inadequate preparation in snowy conditions, Taipei Times reported.

Also Read | Canada Elections 2025: New Prime Minister Mark Carney, Opponent Kick Off Poll Campaign.

On Saturday, two climbers attempting to reach Yushan's main, east, and north peaks were found dead after falling off a steep 380-meter slope covered in thick ice between the main and north peaks. The Nantou County Fire Department reported yesterday that rescuers discovered broken trekking poles, hats, and traces of blood near the bodies, indicating the climbers had slipped on the icy trail.

The victims had been out of contact for hours before a fellow mountaineer, surnamed Peng, who had taken a different route to the peaks, alerted emergency services at 11 am on Saturday. Due to strong winds and the steepness of the terrain, a helicopter was not dispatched until the following morning.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Push Deeper Into Gaza, Surrounding Rafah Neighbourhood.

Once conditions allowed, the bodies were successfully transported to the Tataka Visitor Centre parking lot, where they were handed over to police and family members at approximately 12:30 pm.

Yushan National Park headquarters reported that rescuers faced significant challenges while retrieving the bodies. An iron shed along the route was covered in thick ice, and rescuers had to navigate dangerously icy trails with extreme caution. The steep, ice-covered slope where the victims were found required rescuers to slide down a cable to reach the site safely, reported Taipei Times.

The National Park Service reminded mountaineers that the snow season in national parks began on Jan. 2 and will end next Monday. During this period, climbers are required to obtain permission before entering national parks and must carry appropriate snow and climbing gear in accordance with regulations. Those who violate these rules may face fines or bans of up to three years under the National Park Act.

Officials attributed the recent spike in mountaineering accidents in Hsuehshan and Yushan to waves of strong cold air masses, which caused temperatures to drop significantly. The agency warned that despite sunny weather at lower elevations, icy conditions in the mountains pose a severe risk to climbers.

"Snow in the mountains is only beginning to melt, and ice on the trails makes hiking extremely dangerous, even with crampons and ice axes," the agency said. "People should not be fooled by the sunny weather at the foot of the mountain and think that it would be an easy climb."

The agency urged climbers to reconsider their trips if they have not yet set out, Taipei Times reported.

"Mountaineers who have not yet set out on their expeditions are advised to change the date of their trips, while those who are already on the journey should make sure to properly use helmets, crampons, and ice axes to prevent falls," the agency added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)