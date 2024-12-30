Taipei [Taiwan], December 30 (ANI): A recent survey reveals that the overwhelming majority of adults in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, with only a small minority considering themselves Chinese. The poll, conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), highlights a stable trend in national identity that has been consistent for several months, Taiwan News reported.

The nationwide survey, carried out between December 9 and 11, asked respondents, "Do you identify as Taiwanese or Chinese, or do you have a different view?"

The results showed that 76.1 per cent of those surveyed identify as Taiwanese, while only 10.1 per cent consider themselves Chinese. Another 9 per cent said they identify as both Taiwanese and Chinese, while 4.5 per cent had no opinion on the matter, and 0.4 per cent refused to answer.

The survey, which included 1,083 participants aged 20 and above, used a combination of landline (70 per cent) and mobile phone (30 per cent) interviews. The margin of error for the survey is +-2.98 per cent, with a 95 per cent confidence level.

Comparing this latest poll to one conducted in June, the results show little change in public sentiment. Although there was a slight decrease in those identifying exclusively as Taiwanese (down 0.7 per cent) and a small increase in those identifying as Chinese (up 3.5 per cent), the overall pattern of Taiwanese identity dominance remains unchanged, reported Taiwan News.

In further breakdowns, the survey found that 54.5 per cent of Taiwanese adults strongly identify as Taiwanese, while 21.6 per cent moderately identify as such. Only 3.5 per cent strongly identify as Chinese, with 6.6 per cent identifying moderately as Chinese. The data also shows that the trend towards identifying as Taiwanese is consistent across age groups, particularly for those aged 25-54, where more than 80 per cent consider themselves Taiwanese.

Ethnic background also plays a role in national identity. Among the Hoklo ethnic group, 81.8 per cent identify as Taiwanese, while 67.6 per cent of Hakka respondents share the same view. Even among people from other Chinese provinces, 46.9 per cent identify as Taiwanese.

Educational background has minimal impact on identity, with 76 per cent of those with a college education identifying as Taiwanese, mirroring similar figures across all educational levels.

Political party affiliation strongly influences national identity as well. Among supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), 96.8 per cent identify as Taiwanese, while just 0.9 per cent consider themselves Chinese. Conversely, in the Kuomintang (KMT), 48.2 per cent identify as Taiwanese, 26.7 per cent as Chinese, and 20.6 per cent with dual identity.

Voters from the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) and neutral voters also show a strong preference for Taiwanese identity, Taiwan News reported.

TPOF pollster Yinglong You, who designed the questionnaire, noted that the survey's data was weighted by region, gender, age, and education level to ensure accurate representation of Taiwan's population. The data also draws from the latest demographic information from Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior. (ANI)

