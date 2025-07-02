Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected additional 25 sorties of Chinese aircraft on Wednesday after 9:25am (local time).

Out of 25 sorties, 16 crossed the median line and entered the strait's northern, central, eastern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 25 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0925hr today. 16 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, eastern and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 53 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND said, "53 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 out of 53 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, the ministry stated that the Han Kuang exercises are scheduled to be held from July 9 to 18.

For the first time, two of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, have simultaneously operated in the Western Pacific, crossing the second island chain in what analysts call a major strategic escalation, according to Taipei Times.

Taiwan's National security officials told the Taipei Times that the PLA's dual-carrier manoeuvre aims to demonstrate China's growing ability to control sea lanes, project military power, and pressure regional players into reassessing their security ties with democratic allies.

The operations have drawn sharp attention from the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. On June 7, Japan's Ministry of Defence confirmed the Liaoning was spotted near Minamitori Island, Japan's easternmost point. Two days later, the Shandong entered Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Okinotorishima, coming within 1,700 km of Tokyo. (ANI)

