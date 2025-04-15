Taipei [Taiwan], April 15 (ANI): Taiwan recorded 10 sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory on Tuesday, as shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

In a post on X, MND observed that these were detected up until until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Tuesday.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Considers Pausing His Auto Tariffs As World Economy Endures Whiplash.

It further noted that six out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

"10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND wrote on X.

Also Read | Earthquake in California: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Jolts San Diego.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1911947582244372770

As per the MND, on Monday, Taiwan recorded six sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

"6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND wrote on X.

These frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence with strong public support and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)