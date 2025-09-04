Taipei [Taiwan], September 4 (ANI) Taiwan's Presidential Office has raised serious concerns over China's deployment of oil rigs close to Dongsha Island, stressing that such actions breach international maritime law and pose risks to regional security.

According to Taiwan News, the response came after the Jamestown Foundation released a report on Tuesday, outlining Beijing's increasing use of offshore drilling platforms near restricted waters as part of its "grey zone" strategy.

According to Taiwan News, the Residential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo said on Wednesday that both the Ministry of National Defence and other security agencies are fully aware of the situation and closely monitoring developments.

She underscored that China's installation of oil and gas platforms within the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and continental shelves of Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan is in direct violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). This conduct, she added, undermines international legal norms and erodes regional trust.

Kuo stated that Beijing's unilateral activities harm the global order and threaten the stability of the Asia-Pacific. She pointed out that countries bordering the South China Sea, including Vietnam and the Philippines, have similarly faced unlawful actions from China. "As a regional actor, China should explain its conduct and immediately halt illegal installations and extraction operations in the economic waters of Taiwan and other countries," she said.

The Jamestown Foundation's report urged Taipei to follow the example of Japan and Vietnam by firmly rejecting Beijing's encroachments. Analysts say such tactics aim to blur the line between civilian infrastructure and military influence, gradually normalising Chinese control over disputed areas, according to Taiwan News.

Kuo also noted that the Taiwanese government is carrying out a thorough risk assessment before finalising its countermeasures. She added that Taipei will strengthen cooperation with regional partners to create coordinated responses, ensuring maritime security and stability.

Taipei views the encroachment not just as an isolated incident but as part of a broader pattern of Chinese expansionism in contested waters. The government vowed to take necessary steps to safeguard national interests and maintain peace across the region, as reported by Taiwan News. (ANI)

