Taipei [Taiwan], July 26 (ANI): In a significant diplomatic development, Taiwan President William Lai met with Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdirahman Dahir Adam Bakal on Wednesday, expressing hopes to deepen bilateral ties and pursue the strategic goal of a "non-red" Somaliland shoreline, the Taipei Times reported.

According to the Taipei Times, Lai welcomed the delegation, which included Somaliland Minister of the Presidency Khadir Hussein Abdi, Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye of the Somaliland Coast Guard, and Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, the president's lead foreign affairs adviser. It marked the first visit to Taiwan for Bakal, Abdi, and Hariye.

President Lai expressed gratitude for Somaliland's ongoing support and highlighted Mohamoud's instrumental role in advancing Taiwan-Somaliland relations during his five-year tenure as ambassador. Lai praised Somaliland as a democratic beacon in the Horn of Africa, congratulating it on its successful elections and reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to shared democratic values.

The Taipei Times reported that a pivotal moment of the visit was the signing of the Agreement Between the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Coast Guard Cooperation. The signing took place in the afternoon between Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration Director-General Chang Chung-lung and Admiral Hariye.

Lai emphasised that the agreement would usher in collaboration in maritime security, search-and-rescue operations, and the broader "blue economy," aligning with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi's policy priorities. He also called for trilateral or multilateral cooperation with like-minded partners, including the US, to ensure the strategic goal of a "non-red," meaning a non-authoritarian, Somaliland shoreline.

Bakal, for his part, reaffirmed Somaliland's steadfast support for Taiwan, stating, "We would continue to resist any pressure," referencing external efforts to undermine their partnership. "Taiwan is a peaceful nation that shares Somaliland's democratic values," he said, as quoted by the Taipei Times.

Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling noted the agreement would bolster regional security and maritime diplomacy, reinforcing the growing alliance between Taiwan and Somaliland. (ANI)

