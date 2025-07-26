Blair County, July 26: A disturbing case of child neglect and abuse has come to light in rural Freedom Township, Blair County, Pennsylvania, after a seven-year-old boy was found wandering shoeless, soaked in urine, and visibly distressed on July 18. Police investigating the home discovered four more children confined in crib cages zip-tied shut to prevent escape. The house was filled with animal faeces and several neglected pets, adding to the appalling conditions. Authorities have since arrested three family members, including the children's parents, in connection with the case.

According to The Mirror report, the boy was first spotted by a resident who noticed him wandering alone and distressed. Upon arrival, officers questioned the parents, Dominic and Zoe Zungali, who initially claimed all children were home. However, a search revealed that one child had escaped through a window. As the investigation began, officers found drywall ripped off the walls, exposing electrical wiring and insulation, along with a strong odour of urine permeating the rooms. US Horror: Woman Buried Alive, Sexually Assaulted, Tortured and Held Captive in Shed for 14 Days by Boyfriend; Accused Arrested.

Investigators also discovered that doors had been barricaded with household items, and doorknobs had been removed to prevent the children from escaping. The Mirror further reports that the children were kept locked in makeshift cages made from cribs, outside these cages, and the children were reportedly kept confined for up to 20 hours a day. Some children were found in soaked diapers and soiled clothing, while others showed signs of severe malnutrition. US Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Brother and Eats His Eyeball at Home, Attempts Suicide in Jail After Arrest in Princeton.

Officers had to feed the children, who aggressively ate the food out of hunger, highlighting the dire neglect they faced. In addition to child abuse, animal cruelty charges were filed after police found several pets in the home living in neglected and unsanitary conditions. The house lacked running water, and animal faeces were scattered throughout, worsening the overall filth. The three accused, Dominic and Zoe Zungali, along with their niece Gillian Bem, are currently held on substantial bonds, with preliminary hearings scheduled for July 31.

