Taipei [Taiwan], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded in China's Taiwan region has exceeded 3 million, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Wednesday.

The figure surpassed the threshold of 2 million on May 31, as shown in previous data.

The island's number of new local cases is still on the rise, with another 68,939 local cases and 143 new deaths recorded on Tuesday, according to the agency.

To date, Taiwan has reported 3,072,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,058,818 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

