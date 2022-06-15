Beijing, June 15: Heavy rain since Sunday affected a total of 548,000 people in east China's Jiangxi province, the provincial flood control headquarters said.

From Sunday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the heavy rain also forced the relocation of 113,000 people, said the headquarters, adding the downpour caused a direct economic loss of about 500 million yuan (74.4 million US dollars), Xinhua news agecy reported. China Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Floods Affect Over 1.1 Million People in Jiangxi

Although the rain came to an end on Wednesday, local meteorological department said further rainstorms are expected to hit parts of the province next week.

