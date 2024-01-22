Taipei [Taiwan], January 22 (ANI): Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu expressed profound sentiments about India, saying that the world is divided into two types of people: "those who are going to fall in love with India and those who already have."

Wu's remarks underscored the captivating essence of India, resonating beyond geographical boundaries.

Sana Hashmi, a fellow at Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, posted on X, quoting Wu as saying, "To me, the world is divided into two types of people, those who are going to fall in love with India and those who already have."

Notably, Minister Wu also extended warm congratulations to the Indian populace on the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, recognising the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.

On the eve of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian community in Taiwan came together in a joyous celebration, embracing the significant occasion.

The festivities, held on Sunday, witnessed two distinct events organised by the vibrant Indian community in Taiwan, as well as the dedicated efforts of ISKON Taiwan.

The gatherings were filled with spiritual fervour as attendees engaged in Keertan and Bhajan, creating an atmosphere of reverence and cultural unity. These events were not only a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties maintained by the Indian diaspora in Taiwan but also an expression of collective joy over the monumental inauguration.

Adding to the spirit of unity, the Indian Association of Taiwan also organised a live stream of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This initiative allowed the members of the community to participate remotely, ensuring a broader reach and involvement in the auspicious proceedings.

Highlighting the significance of these celebrations, Manhar Singh Yadav, DG of ITA (India-Taiwan Association), actively participated in the community events.

In expressing gratitude, he thanked the Indian diaspora in Taiwan for their unwavering efforts to stay connected with their roots and wholeheartedly engage in various Indian celebrations.

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded today, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offering prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

