Taipei [Taiwan], March 22 (ANI): Taiwan's annual military drills have now indicated 2027 as a possible year for a Chinese invasion, marking the first time a specific date has been mentioned for the anticipated attack, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Meanwhile, China has pledged to boost defence spending in response to pressure from the US.

Taiwan conducts the Han Kuang Exercise every year to assess its military preparedness for a possible Chinese invasion. Scheduled for July 9-18, this year's exercise will include joint operations between the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, featuring live-fire drills, amphibious landings, and simulated missile strikes, as cited by RFA.

According to Taiwan's defence ministry, the focus of this year's drills will be on simulating the defence of the island with scenarios based on a potential Chinese attack in 2027.

Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, stated at a press conference on Wednesday that the Han Kuang exercise is designed to simulate scenarios that could unfold in the next one to two years. He emphasized that with the acquisition of new weapon systems, ongoing validation of training is necessary to ensure combat readiness, RFA reported.

According to Radio Free Asia, China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has increased military pressure through drills and incursions. However, Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state and continues to strengthen its defence capabilities.

This announcement followed a warning from US Strategic Command Commander Anthony J Cotton at a defence conference on Tuesday, where he stated that as China rapidly expands its military, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) might attempt to "seize Taiwan by 2027," as reported by RFA.

In February, Taiwan's defence ministry proposed extending the duration of its drills from five to ten days and increasing the number of reserve brigades as part of efforts to enhance its defensive capabilities. (ANI)

