Taipei [Taiwan], April 18 (ANI): Taiwan's ruling party has responded to growing fears about Chinese spying by requiring its members to declare their plans before visiting China, particularly Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

China and Taiwan have frequently accused one another of spying, and Taiwan has arrested several people it says Beijing has hired to get intelligence or sway public opinion. According to RFA, Beijing usually rejects any role in espionage operations against Taiwan, referring to the charges as "politically motivated" or "groundless."

Taiwan's President and Chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, Lai Ching-te, declared on Wednesday that all party members are now required to report in advance and submit a follow-up report if they visit China or interact with individuals connected to the Chinese government.

"Any betrayal of the party's core values for personal gain must be met with strict disciplinary action and the harshest legal consequences," Lai told the party's weekly meeting, as quoted by the RFA report.

Lai announced steps, including enhanced internal education for party members to increase their knowledge of national security and legal responsibilities, as well as the requirement to disclose visits to China. He also called for tighter control over parliamentary and local council aides, with party caucuses being entrusted with creating certain procedures and training courses, according to the RFA report. The actions follow the DPP being the target of previous Chinese espionage investigations.

Taiwan's law enforcement claims that a former foreign ministry employee and a current presidential adviser conspired to assist DPP members who were hired by China in obtaining classified information, including details about the official visits of Taiwan's president and vice president to diplomatic allies.

According to Ho Cheng-Hui, the deputy secretary-general of the Taiwan National Security Institute, political aides have emerged as a key target in recent Taiwanese espionage cases, although traditional targets have included high-ranking individuals such as military generals or senior government officials. Government officials are now at risk due to access to sensitive information, according to the RFA report. Ho added that while the administration's new policies are a positive move, "much broader reforms are still needed." (ANI)

