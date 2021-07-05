Kabul [Afghanistan], July 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban announced on Sunday they had captured two districts in Afghanistan's northeastern provinces of Takhar and Badakhshan.

According to the movement, it seized Takhar's Warsaj district, including a local police headquarters and got hold of weapons, vehicles and ammunition.

In Badakhshan, they took over the Yawan district, with approximately 150 Afghan soldiers allegedly surrendering and joining the Taliban.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)

