Kabul [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI): Taliban forces killed four members of the National Resistance Front during the clearing operation in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a local media reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Tagab district, Khaama Press reported citing Bakhtar state news agency.

Taliban's Director of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, Moizuddin Ahmadi, confirmed the news and also said that their air force has also participated in the operation.

The Taliban's allegation of killing four National Resistance Front members and demolishing the group's hideout has elicited no response from the National Resistance Front, reported Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, The National Resistance Front on Monday claimed that they have killed over 15 Taliban fighters in an ambush in Panjshir province.

Ali Maysam Nazari, the National Resistance Front's head of foreign relations, said that their people have killed more than 15 Taliban fighters on the outskirts of Panjshir.

The Taliban have yet to make any comment on the resistance's claim.

Earlier this month, in a statement, Sebghatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front, claimed that 22 Taliban militants had been killed in battles with the front, but local Taliban leaders in Panjshir refuted the claims, saying that only three had been wounded, reported Khaama Press.

"Hostilities had grown in Dara district, but a small-scale damage had been done to Taliban troops, including the destruction of three vehicles and the injury of three members," Abu Bakr Siddiqui, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Panjshir province, told the media.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman for the province claims that their "operation" to clear the members of the NRF in the AbdullahKhel village has forced them to flee to the mountains.

The bodies taken to Kabul were also said to have been returned to the provinces, according to the media.

Videos have also surfaced on social media saying that the Taliban abused residents after defeating the National Resistance Front and inflicted high fatalities.

The Taliban have yet to respond, and tensions in Panjshir appear to have escalated. (ANI)

